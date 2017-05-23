WEDNESDAY UPDATE
East Jackson Comprehensive High School will have its graduation on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 p.m., at Eagle Stadium as originally planned.
--------
Jackson County School System leaders are eyeing the weather and a possible change to East Jackson Comprehensive High School’s graduation. System leaders will announce official plans by noon on Wednesday, May 24.
The district hopes to keep graduation at its originally scheduled time on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 p.m., but rain may push it back. School leaders are considering Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m. as an alternative “depending on the weather forecast and field conditions.”
The district could move graduation indoors, but that would limit the number of seating to 1,200.
“We really don't want to limit graduates to a small number of tickets or exclude extended Eagle family and the community supporters who want to cheer for these terrific graduates — the Class of 2017 has earned that,” according to a social media post.
UPDATE: EJCHS graduation to be held Wednesday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry