Alfred Leon Skinner, Jr., 59, died Tuesday May 23, 2017.
Mr. Skinner was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Leon Skinner, Sr.; sister, Angie Wood; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his children, Candice Mobley, Brandi Knight, Michelle Barrett; mother, Sara Carithers Skinner; brother, Greg (Janell) Skinner; and ten grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Memory Chapel at 2 p.m. Friday, May 26. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Alfred Skinner Jr. (05-23-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry