Alfred Skinner Jr. (05-23-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, May 24. 2017
Alfred Leon Skinner, Jr., 59, died Tuesday May 23, 2017.

Mr. Skinner was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Leon Skinner, Sr.; sister, Angie Wood; and a grandchild.

Survivors include his children, Candice Mobley, Brandi Knight, Michelle Barrett; mother, Sara Carithers Skinner; brother, Greg (Janell) Skinner; and ten grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Smith Memory Chapel at 2 p.m. Friday, May 26. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.