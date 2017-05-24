‘Rocky’ Howland (05-21-17)

HOSCHTON - Harry “Rocky” Howland, 63, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 21, 2017, while at home in hospice care.
Rocky was born on December 28, 1953, in Evanston, Ill., and attended Covenant College in Chattanooga, Tenn., where he met his bride, Debbie. He graduated with a degree in Greek in 1981.
On July 10, 1982, he and Debbie were married and had their first child on November 3, 1983. Eventually, the family moved to Debbie’s family’s farm in Hoschton in 1996, where Debbie and five of their children still reside. Mr. Howland was preceded in death by his father, Harry K Howland, Sr.; mother, Dorothy Howland; and his brother, Thressen Howland.
Rocky was a devoted husband, father, and lover of his savior, Christ Jesus. He was actively involved at Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Buford, Ga., leading music for Sunday evening worship services and hosting the church’s annual Memorial Day picnic. He sought the Lord in ardent prayer and encouraged those in his church to do the same. He was loved and respected by all and showed those who visited him in his final weeks what it means to die well, fixing his eyes on, and placing his hope in, Christ Jesus.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie; his children, Jack Howland, Dorothy Forrester, Gabe Howland, Sarah Keister, Michael Howland, Laura Howland, Hannah Howland, Marjory Howland, and Alaina Howland; six granddaughters; two grandsons; sisters, Laura Lee Howland, Sara Howland, and Kiki Gibson; and his brother, Luke Howland.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
