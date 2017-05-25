Elizabeth Holliday (05-23-17)

JEFFERSON - Elizabeth Ann Holliday, 85, entered into rest Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
Mrs. Holliday was born in Winder, the daughter of the late A.L. and Viola Skinner Dalton. Mrs. Holliday was retired from the textile industry in Jefferson, where she worked all of her life, and was a member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Holliday; grandson, Dillon Holliday; sister, Dorothy Owensby; and brothers, Roger Dalton and Larry Dalton.
Survivors include her children, Shirley Chastain, Kathy Hardesty, Jeff Holliday, Johnny Holliday and Angel, Karen Wilson and husband Timothy, Leslie Duck and Michael Tate .all of Jefferson; sisters, Barbara Gordon, Royston, Rebecca Standridge, Martin, Angie Hernandez, Gainesville, Norma Cromer, Spartanburg, S.C., and Margie Fitzpatrick, Danielsville; brother, Merel Dalton, Jefferson; grandchildren, Donna Moore, Deborah Vasquez and her husband Joel, Misty Holliday, Perry Holliday, A.J. Twiss, Brian Holliday, John Carter, Joe Duck, Lacey Duck, Cue Holliday, and Tonya Hill; 17 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Palmer Pace and Story Tate officiating. The burial will follow in the Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Joel Vasques, Steve Beard, Ricky Bennett, Wesley Bennett, Danny Owensby and Mitchell Owensby.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
