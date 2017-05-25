Memorial Day events planned in Homer, Lula

Thursday, May 25. 2017
A Memorial Day service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Homer. The American Legion and Auxiliary Post 215 will be remembering those who have served and are now gone. Those attending are asked to bring their lawn chairs.

The City of Lula will hold a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at Veterans Park, located on Main Street.
