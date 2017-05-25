CARLTON - Mrs. L.A. Gulley, 96, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at the Spring Valley Nursing Home in Elberton.
Mrs. Gulley was born in Comer on January 10, 1921, the daughter of the late Lester Seymour and Edda Mae Christian Seymour. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Vineyards Creek Baptist Church in Comer. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Allen Gulley; five brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include her daughter, Norma Moon, Carlton; one grandson; brother, Alfred Seymour, Carlton; and sister, Mary Etta Rachels, Greenwood, S.C.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 27, at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Robby Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Colbert City Cemetery in Colbert. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until funeral hour on Saturday. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
L. A. Gulley (05-25-17)
