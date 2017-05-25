Alton Cooper (05-23-17)

FLOWERY BRANCH GA - Alton Randall Cooper, 72, entered into rest Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
Mr. Cooper was born in Pendergrass, the son of the late Dewey Alton Cooper and Thelma Lois Thomas Cooper. He was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church and was a retired machinist with major tooling. He was preceded in death by a sister, Runette Durrett; and a brother, Gary Cooper.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Ruth Bowen Cooper, Flowery Branch; daughter, Laura Cooper Norris and her husband Kenny, Commerce; step-son, Jeff King and his wife Lynn, Hoschton; sister, Katherine Pennington, Pendergrass; and four grandchildren, Sgt. Clay Gooch (U.S. Air Force) and his wife Debra, Curtis Gooch, Ashley and Bryson King.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, from the Mountain Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Strickland officiating with burial to follow in the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jimmy Harris, Grady Sullens, Jimmy Stowe, Eric Pennington, Ricky Pennington, Shannon Bruce and Raymond Smith will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
