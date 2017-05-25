WINDER - Belvia Owens Gilbert, 82, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2017, at Gentiva Hospice in Athens.
Mrs. Gilbert was born on April 20, 1935, in Mount Vernon, Ky., the daughter of the late Carter and Velma Owens. Mrs. Gilbert was a member of the First Baptist Church in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her brother, Terrell Owens.
Survivors include her husband, Clyde Gilbert, Winder.
Burial services were held on Wednesday, May 24, in the Crestlawn Cemetery in Atlanta.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.
Belvia Gilbert (05-22-17)
