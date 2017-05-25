Betty Smith (05-24-17)

STATHAM - Betty Joanne Smith, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Born July 24, 1934, in Lawrenceville, she was the daughter of Junior Pierce and Susie Pierce.
Survivors include two daughters, Diane Gower, Oxford, Ga. and Deborah Coffey, Statham; and four sons, Greg Smith, Oxford, Gary Smith, Doraville, Todd Smith, Monroe, and Bradford Smith, Fort Collins, Colo.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Smith Memory Chapel located at 755 Atlanta Highway SE, Winder, GA 30680. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
All flowers should be sent to Smith Memory Chapel in Winder, GA 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
