Johnnie Murray (05-25-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, May 26. 2017
Johnnie Rufus Murray, Sr., 87, died Thursday, May 25, 2017.

A native of Madison County, he was the son of the late Willie Thomas and Irene Strickland Murray. He was a retired district manager with A&P Food Stores. Mr. Murray was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where he served as deacon.

Survivors include his wife, Margie Fielding Murray; children, Pam Parks (Larry), Cheryl Crumbley, and Johnnie Murray, Jr. (Lynne); grandchildren, Victoria Duckworth (Jeff Bowen), Kimberly Futrell (Chase), Dru Crumbley, Abby Crumbley, Taylor Oren (Chris), Torie Smith (Tyler) and Christine Withers (Rick); great grandchildren, Jackson Duckworth, Hadley Withers, Adaline Oren and Ryleigh Smith; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A reception will be held Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church followed by memorial services at 3 p.m. The Revs. Lee Hunter and Jennifer Horton will officiate. Interment will be private.

If lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, 2291 Diamond Hill-Neese Road, Hull, GA, 30646, or St. Mary’s Highland Hills Hospice House, c/o St. Mary’s Foundation, PO Box 6588, Athens, GA 30604.

Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, WEST. www.lordandstephens.com
