ASHBURN - Jimmie Ann Ward, 79, passed away Monday, May 22, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Ward was born on September 28, 1937, the daughter of the late Robert E. and Mary Lucile Spinks Patton. She was the owner and operator of Ward Land Company and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Embry Ward; and her sister Marie Maynard.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Jennifer) Ward, Ashburn; brother, Charles (Therisa) Patton, Hawkinsville; sister, Sue (Wayne) Barber, Athens; grandchildren, Reagan Ward, Dillan Rose Ward, Maddox Ward and Miller Ward, all of Ashburn; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am. Thursday, May 25, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends Wednesday, May 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Perry Funeral Home, Ashburn, is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmie Ward (05-27-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry