Reba Jo Palmer (05-26-17)

Reba Jo Palmer, 73, died Friday, May 26, 2017.
A native of Morgan County, Mrs. Palmer was the daughter of the late Perry Dial Sims, Jr. and Leona Long Sims. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Dennis Joe Palmer; children, Warren (Jan) Palmer and Lisa (Mike) Aaron; brother, Wendell Sims; sisters, Louette Manders, Nancy Faulkner, Pat Porter; grandchildren, Jessica Palmer Harbin, Austin Palmer, Rob Aaron, Mackenzie Aaron; and great-grandchild, Zoey Harbin.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 30, at 2 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church. The Revs. Ronnie Healan and Matt Dibler will officiate. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
