HOMER - Mary Ann Ledford Hogan, 69 entered into rest Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Mrs. Hogan was born in Talmo, the daughter of the late Newt David Ledford and Mary Cruce Ledford. Mrs. Hogan was formerly a long time employee of Fawn Togs in Braselton. She was was preceded by her husband Larry Paul Hogan; and a brother, Newt David Ledford, Jr..
Survivors include three daughters, Becky Lee, Buford, Katie Hogan, Columbus, and Carol Poole, Gainesville; sister and caregiver, Thelma Pierce, Homer; brother, Marvin Ledford, Homer; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 1, from the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. Jeffery Bell officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Mary Ann Hogan (05-27-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry