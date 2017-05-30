WINDER - Linda Joyce Haley, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
She was of the Christian denomination. Linda was the owner operator of A & L Tax Accounting and she was the founder of Hope for Tomorrow, a non-profit organization to help families in need. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Charles William Kline; and a daughter, Ann Overby.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Haley, Winder; two daughters, Stephanie Rector, Richmond, Va. and Angela Morris, Chesterfield, Va.; a son, Christopher Allen Mabe, Brunswick; ad eight grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Friday, May 26, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Revs. Maurice Graham and Jimmy Morris officiating.
Donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital in memory of Linda.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Linda Haley (05-24-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry