Marcus David Haney, 54, died Friday, May 26, 2017.
Mr. Haney was the son of the late James Curtis and Virginia Rainey Haney.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Turner Haney; sons, Curtis Melvin Haney and Stephen Marcus Haney; brother, Sam C. Haney; sisters, Leonia Barlow and Rebecca Haney; and seven grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 2 p.m., in the Smith Memory Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Marcus Haney (0-5-26-17)
