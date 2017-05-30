Marcus Haney (0-5-26-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, May 30. 2017
Marcus David Haney, 54, died Friday, May 26, 2017.

Mr. Haney was the son of the late James Curtis and Virginia Rainey Haney.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Turner Haney; sons, Curtis Melvin Haney and Stephen Marcus Haney; brother, Sam C. Haney; sisters, Leonia Barlow and Rebecca Haney; and seven grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 2 p.m., in the Smith Memory Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

