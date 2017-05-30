Dorothy Pritchett (05-29-17)

COLBERT - Dorothy Virginia Pritchett, 98, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at Piedmont-Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Pritchett was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late R.A. and Cammie Segars Minish. She was a member of Erastus Christian Church and was retired from Commerce Sportswear. She was preceded in death by her husband, Swayne Jolly Pritchett; and a son, Sammy Pritchett.

Survivors include daughters, Beth Gordon, Commerce, and JoAnn Hanley, Colbert; son, Jerry Pritchett, Travelers Rest, S.C.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, graveside at Jackson Memorial Park with the Revs. Eddie Gordon and Douglas Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, May 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
