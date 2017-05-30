COLBERT - Millard Cicero Spinks Jr., 85, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017.
Born in Athens, he was the son of the late Millard Cicero Spinks Sr. and Ina Catherine Cooper Spinks. Mr. Spinks was a Veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Korean War. He received the Korean Service Star twice, the Good Conduct and National Defense Medal, and a letter from the 50th Anniversary of the Korean War from the Republic of South Korea. He was Past Master of the Mount Vernon Masonic Lodge #22 and Past Patron of the Athens Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star #268. Mr. Spinks retired from ABB/Westinghouse after 38 years and was a member of Moon’s Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Luella Doerr Chandler Spinks; two sisters, Faye Laverne Fuller and Beverly Spinks; and one brother, Ray Spinks.
Survivors include his children, Katherine L. Arwood, Sandie G. Shubert (Ted), Trina L. Spinks, Bill Chandler (Beverly), Robert Chandler (Maria) and Joan Fouche (Tony); son, Jack Spinks; 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 29, at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church. Interment was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Danny Chandler, Dennis Chandler, Dustin Chandler, Jasen Spinks, John Spinks, Chris Mattox, Chris Fouche and Josiah Fouche.
Donations may be made to the St. Mary’s Hospice House, 1660 Jennings Mill Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.
Millard Spinks Jr. (05-25-17)
