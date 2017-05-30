JEFFERSON - Sandra “Cindy” Baird, 68, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at Emory University Hospital.
Mrs. Baird was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Carl Parks Faulkner and Dorthy Jean Ayers Hill. Mrs. Baird was a member of Redeemed Baptist Church and was retired from the University of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Clinton and Regina Hill.
Survivors include her husband, Phillip Baird, Jefferson; daughters, Sharon Sanders (Jason), Gillsville, and Karen Evans (Ken), Maysville; son, Bryan Baird (Michelle), Dexter; sisters, Jennifer Wright, Conyers, Marcia Sullivan, Laurenburg, N.C. and Christy Phelps, Maysville; brothers, Obie Faulkner, Maysville, and Bill Hill, McDonough; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Redeemed Baptist Church with the Rev. Phil Parks officiating. Interment will follow in Maxwell Baird Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, May 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Cindy’ Baird (05-29-17)
