Jeune Wilson Blackmon, 82, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Southern Pines Assisted Living.
Born in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late W.B. (Dub) and Golden Wilson. A longtime resident of Huntsville, Ala., Ms. Blackmon was the past owner of Alabama Balloon Company, as well as working numerous years as a purchasing agent, and in retail sales.
Survivors include a son, Mike Blackmon, Commerce; daughter, Tracey Weber (Bobby), Huntsville; grandchildren, Holly and Will Weber, Huntsville; brother, Steve Wilson (Trell), Commerce; and nephews, Blake and Adam Wilson.
And a very special thank you to a fine lady, her personal caregiver, Lynda Beck. Lynda made Mom’s final years a joy.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, the 3rd of June, at 2 p.m., at Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Jeune Blackmon (05-27-17)
