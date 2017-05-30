Jeune Blackmon (05-27-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, May 30. 2017
Jeune Wilson Blackmon, 82, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Southern Pines Assisted Living.

Born in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late W.B. (Dub) and Golden Wilson. A longtime resident of Huntsville, Ala., Ms. Blackmon was the past owner of Alabama Balloon Company, as well as working numerous years as a purchasing agent, and in retail sales.

Survivors include a son, Mike Blackmon, Commerce; daughter, Tracey Weber (Bobby), Huntsville; grandchildren, Holly and Will Weber, Huntsville; brother, Steve Wilson (Trell), Commerce; and nephews, Blake and Adam Wilson.

And a very special thank you to a fine lady, her personal caregiver, Lynda Beck. Lynda made Mom’s final years a joy.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, the 3rd of June, at 2 p.m., at Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
