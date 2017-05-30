Woman reports bank fraud

A woman on Colbert-Danielsville Road reported that bank fraud recently.
Deputy Christian Sisk took the report. The woman told Deputy Christian him that on May 8 she spoke with Bank of America regarding fraudulent charges that were made from her account on May 7. The charges included The charges, which amounted to over $400. Two of the merchants had processed the charges, while the others had not. She told Sisk that she spoke with the two merchants who processed the orders and one told her that the order was being shipped to a Stone Mountain address, but they were able to cancel it. The companies provided her with order numbers, etc. but the first company told her they would need a subpoena to provide the IP address of the person who placed the order.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office recently included:
•Harassing phone calls were reported. Deputy Kyle Thomas met with a woman at the Golden Pantry on Hwy. 72 West who told him that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her by phone and text messages. She said she had not spoken with him in over a year. She also stated that she had just gotten married over the weekend and posted this information on Facebook. She said that’s when her ex began to harass her. She said he had threatened her and told her he would come to her house and told her “b*(^% you’re gonna die.” She said he had also called her four times at work and began to curse her out before she hung up the phone. She was advised to keep the text messages on her phone in case the situation escalated any further.
•A woman on Old Kincaid Road went to the sheriff’s office to report harassing phone calls and text messages from her ex-boyfriend. Deputy Christian Sisk took the report and the woman told him that she and her boyfriend had recently separated and that since he has been texting and calling her. She also said he was waiting for her outside her workplace at one point. She said she has asked him to leave her alone multiple times, but he refuses. While he had not made any threats toward her, she said he had been verbally abusive on the phone and in person. She was advised to file a report with Athens-Clarke County since she works at one of the hospitals there. She was also explained the TPO process and was told to contact 9-1-1 if things continued or escalated.
•School resource officer Adam Arnold was notified by the high school media center that a purse had been taken by two students. Shortly afterwards, Coach Julie Phillips requested to meet with Arnold. When he arrived he made contact with two 15-year old females who were the suspects in the theft of the purse. Phillips explained she had spoken to both girls about the missing purse and that one of them was in possession of two credit cards that belonged to the victim in the case. Phillips had already checked the girls’ possessions and didn’t find anything else that belonged to the victim. Both girls were then taken to administrator David Coberly’s office for questioning.
Arnold then spoke with the victim and a witness who told him they left their backpacks and a purse in the media center while they were working with the yearbook staff. They said they were gone approximately 20 minutes and when they returned, the purse was missing. Surveillance cameras showed both females moving from one row of seats to another, where the purse was located on the floor. The girls then placed the purse in one of their backpacks and left the media center, where they took a “roundabout way” to their next class, which was PE with Phillips in the old gym and placed in a locker where it was gone through.
•A theft was reported by someone on Hudson River Church Road last week. Deputy Kyle Thomas met with the victim at the sheriff’s office. The victim told him that his briefcase had been taken out of his office. He said it contained credit cards, bank information, Social Security card and other financial items.
•A phone scam was reported by a business on Hwy. 72 in Colbert last week. Deputy Joe McGuffin spoke by phone with the victims, who told him that they got a phone call from someone who said they represented Georgia Power.
This person told the business owner that the company had not paid its power bill for two months and had ignored two letter for payment. The male caller, who sounded foreign, stated the owner needed to pay $500 that day or the power would be shut off. The man requested a credit card number or a Green Dot card immediately. The owner refused to comply and told the caller that he needed to check his records first, because he had never been late before.
The caller told him to call back 1-800-372-7140 ext. 1000 with his payment. McGuffin told them that Georgia Power did not make phone calls demanding payments, but did issue late notices with warnings.
McGuffin called the number and a recording said “billing service” and then asked to dial 1000 for payment. McGuffin did this and when the automated voice asked for a name, he supplied the company’s name and was then told to hold on or enter a credit card number. After a few minutes, an automated voice told him to leave a voicemail to be called back and McGuffin left his number. He then told the company it was a scam. The company requested a report so that others would know about the scam.
