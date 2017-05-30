Transportation sales tax vote could be back

Voters shot down a proposed one-cent transportation sales tax a couple of years ago.
But that option could be back on a local ballot sometime soon.
Madison County commission chairman John Scarborough spoke Monday about the possibility of a new referendum on a 12-county, one-cent transportation special purpose local option sales tax (T-SPLOST).
Madison County has a very small commercial tax base compared to some neighboring counties, but it has many miles of roads. This means the county could fare well in terms of tax revenue if it is paired with Clarke County and other more developed areas with great sales taxes bases.
“Madison County would be in for considerably more tax dollars,” said Scarborough of T-SPLOST.
No referendum has been established. But Scarborough said a meeting was held this week with the Association County Commissioners of Georgia and the regional commission to discuss T-SPLOST. A referendum could be held as early as November.
