County commissioners opt not to hold alcohol referendum

There will be no Sunday alcohol sales in Madison County anytime soon.
Madison County commissioners voted 4-1 May 22 not to present county voters with a referendum on Sunday alcohol sales.
Commissioner Lee Allen provided the lone vote in favor of a referendum. He brought up the matter, saying that he has been asked repeatedly by citizens about a Sunday sale referendum. Allen proposed that a referendum be held sometime in the next year, perhaps in November if a transportation sales tax vote is held then or next May during primary elections. He said the Sunday sales wouldn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2019.
“I’ve talked to people all across the county about Sunday sales, especially people in my district, but I’ve talked to people all over,” said Allen. “You have people for it and against it, but I’m hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t want to put it to a vote. There are some out there who don’t and I understand where they’re coming from, but I felt an obligation just because so many people have come to me to try and get this put to a vote. I just want us to put it to a vote and pass or fail, we can move on. This is a hot-button issue that needs to be addressed.”
Allen said he thinks of the matter in terms of helping bring business to the county.
“Some for this say business in Madison County needs every possible advantage,” he said. “We compete with Athens and surrounding counties. Me and my family, we don’t drink, but the opportunity for Sunday sales bring business into the county. I think the businesses are going to come in here if we allow that, because all the other counties are moving in that direction if they haven’t already.”
He said the sales will lead to more tax revenue for the county and ease some of the burden on property taxpayers.
But other commissioners were not in favor of a referendum.
“All my life I’ve been taught, remember the Sabbath and keep it holy,” said commissioner John Pethel. “And selling beer and wine on Sunday is not keeping it holy. I think we’re sacrificing what little revenue we get from Sunday sales for what’s right and what’s wrong. The people who buy alcoholic beverage on Sunday are people who are drinking until 12 at night and they run out of what they’re drinking, so they have to go somewhere Sunday and buy some. So my conscience won’t let me vote for something like that. I think it’s wrong and I’m going to stand by my conscience.”
Pethel said approving Sunday sales would be a move towards evil.
“It can’t do anything but bring on more evil and we’re already bombarded with evil now,” he said. “If we start selling on Sunday, people ought to be at church and forget about the alcoholic beverages and think about where they’re going to spend eternity, rather than buying alcoholic beverages.”
Commissioner Tripp Strickland agreed with Pethel.
“I know these so-called blue laws were put into effect years and years ago by men with a strong moral compass and a backbone,” said Strickland. “And I don’t see this county benefiting from it. We don’t have the population to bring these steakhouses and different things that pour on Sunday. Unless the vote persuades Zeb’s, Gina Belles and Ila Restaurant to sell beer on Sunday, I don’t see that anybody would profit from it. Like Mr. Pethel said, Sunday is for family and rest. You got the rest of the week for friends and booze. And I just can’t do it. It’s one of the few things we have that remind us what Sunday is about.”
Allen said he also has moral fiber.
“ I just wanted to put it on the ballot,” said Allen. “I just felt obligated for the people.”
