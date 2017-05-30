Local youth have plenty of camping opportunities

School bells have gone silent. Spring sports are over. But there’s plenty for local youth to do.
Here’s a look at upcoming camps:
Raider softball camps planned
The Madison County softball program will hold fundamental and hitting camps in June.
The fundamental camp is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 5-7, for ages 7 to 13 at the high school softball field. The cost is $60. Registration forms and checks are due June 1. There will be a discount when pre-registering for both camps by June 1.
Campers may bring sports drinks for break time. Water breaks will be taken and coolers will be provided. Each camper will receive a Red Raider camp T-shirt. Participants should bring a tennis shoes or cleats, bats and gloves, a hat, sunscreen and a drinks and snacks.
The Raiders will hold a hitting camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 9, at the high school. Registration forms for this camp are also due by June 1. The cost is $40. A lunch break will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. But lunch will not be provided. Campers should bring their own. Batting gloves for both hands are suggested for this camp. Campers should bring bats, gloves, a hat, tennis shoes or cleats, drinks and wear shorts. Each camper will receive a T-shirt.
“The Red Raider softball camps are designed to provide the best possible instruction for players with different abilities in a structured, enthusiastic and fun environment,” said organizers.
The camp staff will include Raider head coach Ken Morgan and assistant coaches Matt Boggs, LeeAnne Austin and Michelle Archer. Other staff members will include current and former Raider high school players. For more information, call coach Morgan at 706-621-9127 or email kmorgan@madison.k12.ga.us.
Red Raider baseball camp set for June 5-9
The Madison County Red Raider Baseball Camp will be held June 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at the high school baseball field.
The cost for the week-long camp is $80 for kids age 6 to 15.
“It is the goal of the baseball coaching taff at Madison County High School to provide the campers with the fundamentals that will allow them to become successful while playing baseball,” said MCHS head coach Chad Gillespie. “Each camper will be placed in a group of campers that have the same ability level.”
Water will be provided for each camper, but participants are welcome to bring a cooler from home. Players will be provided lunch each day.
Participants should have their application and paperwork completed and turned in before the first day of each camp.
Checks can be made payable to the Madison County Diamond Club and mailed to Chad Gillespie at 3171 Adams Clarke Road, Commerce, Ga. 30530.
For more information, contact Gillespie at 706-255-0276 anytime and or at cgillespie@madison.k12.ga.us
Red Raider cheerleading camp set for June 6-9
A “Future Red Raider Cheerleading Camp” will be held for children 4 to 13 from Tuesday through Friday, June 6-9, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at the Madison County High School Cheer Facility beside the MCHS tennis courts.
The cost is $50 and checks can be made payable to Madison County High School.
The MCHS cheerleaders will serve as camp instructors.
Participants should wear athletic shorts, a T-shirt and athletic shoes.
“You may want to bring a water bottle,” organizers said.
Future cheerleaders will perform what they have learned during the camp on Friday, June 9, at 11:30 a.m. Parents, family and friends should arrive by 11:30 a.m. for a final showdown and awards.
For more information, contact MCHS cheerleading coach Jenna Berryman at jberryman@madison.k12.ga.us.
Rec dept. to offer basketball camps
The Madison County Recreation Department will offer two coed basketball camps this summer.
The camps will be offered June 5 to 8. Meeting times for participants ages 7-10 will be 5:30-7 p.m. and participants ages 11-to-14 will meet from 7:15 until 8:45 pm. These camps will be held at the Madison County Middle School Gymnasium. The fee for is $40 and includes a T-shirt for participants registered by Friday, May 26.
Bart Smith will be instructing the camps for the recreation department this year. Bart is a long time coach for the department and has participated in and won several national level three-on-three tournaments.
Camp participants will learn the fundamentals of basketball including dribbling, passing and shooting. Campers will be broken down into individual groups based on their ability, age and gender to insure that each player gets the attention they need to take their game to the next level.
Spaces are limited, so be sure to register early. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. For registration information or other information concerning this camp, visit website www.madcorec.com or contact the recreation department at 706-795-6270.
MADISON CO. RED RAIDER FOOTBALL CAMP TO BE HELD JUNE 12-15
The Madison County football staff will hold the sixth-annual Red Raider Youth Football Camp June 12-15 for kids ages 6 to 14.
The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon each day at the high school. The cost is $60. The fee can be mailed or paid upon registration on the first day of camp.
A camper will need dressed in shorts, T-shirt and slides or tennis shoes. Players need to bring their cleats with them in a bag so that they can put them on before getting on the field. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt.
All players will be placed in groups according to their age and ability. All players will will be assigned to a veteran coaching staff with a ratio to ensure individual and group instruction on both offensive and defensive fundamentals. Each player will receive 12 hours of on-the-field practice time throughout the camp.
“The coaching staff will thoroughly train and prepare each player throughout the camp,” said organizers. “You will go home a better football player…Aside from learning the game of football, coaches will talk to the players each day about football, life and why playing youth football is important.”
For more information, call Coach Chris Smith at 706-247-5015 or email csmith@madison.k12.ga.us.
WRESTLING CAMP SET FOR JUNE 13-15
The Madison County “Red Raider Nation Wrestling Camp” will be held June 13-15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the “Dome” at the high school sports complex.
The cost is $75. Participants must bring lunch and drinks. A T-shirt will be provided.
The camp is intended to “to provide the basic fundamentals needed to excel in high school wrestling. Also to give the opportunity to master skills needed to be a high school state champion, while seeing different techniques taught by other coaches.
Those leading the camp will include Steve Mason, a former Anderson University Wrestler, former head coach at Madison, Chestatee, Athens Christian and now Oglethorpe County High School coach; Coaches Ken and Cody Knight (high school All-American, three-time Georgia state placer, University Northern Colorado wrestler); Coleman Cunningham ( Madison County assistant coach, Georgia 4A State runner up for Habersham Central, NCAA D1 Western Carolina football player); Isaac Ruiz (former MC wrestler, AAAA fourth in state at 145, Northwestern college wrestler); and Richie Houston (former GWU wrestler and Madison County head coach), and other former MCHS wrestlers and current college wrestlers.
Check should be made payable to the Madison County Take Down Club.
Registration will be on the first day, starting at 8 a.m.
For more information, call Coach Houston at 706-498-1442 or rhouston@madison.k12.ga.us
VOLLEYBALL CAMP TO BE OFFERED BY REC DEPT.
The Madison County Recreation Department will hold a volleyball camp for girls this summer.
The four-day camp will be Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Madison County Middle School Gymnasium. The fee for is $40 and includes a T-shirt for participants registered by Tuesday, June 6. The camp is open to 8-14 year old girls.
Former Madison County Volleyball player Hannah Bordon will coordinate the camp this summer. Former high school players will also be helping with the instruction.
Camp participants will learn the fundamentals of volleyball including serving, bumping, passing, setting and spiking. Campers will be broken down into individual groups based on their ability and age to ensure that each player gets the attention they need to take their game to the next level.
Spaces are limited, so be sure to register early. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. For registration information or other information concerning this camp, visit www.madcorec.com or contact the recreation department at 795-6270.
RED RAIDER BASKETBALL CAMP SET FOR JUNE 19-21
The Madison County High School basketball program has announced the dates for this year’s Red Raider Jr. Basketball Camp.
The camp is set for June 19-21 at the high school from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Campers will learn from the Madison County Coaching staff, former and current players.
“There will be an emphasis on all fundamentals, individual defense, individual offense, team offense and team defense. Campers will compete in individual and team competition. Campers will receive awards and camp T-shirt. For more information contact Tim Drake (boys’ varsity coach) at tdrake@madison.k12.ga.us.
RAIDER SOCCER CAMP SET FOR JUNE 20-22
All soccer players in Madison County ages 3 to 13, boys and girls, are invited to attend the Madison County Raiders’ soccer camp Tuesday, June 20, through Thursday, June 22.
The camp will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day at the high school sports complex.
The cost is $35 per camper and includes a T-shirt if registered by June 5. Participants should wear comfortable athletic clothes, sneakers or cleats, shin guards. They should bring an age appropriate ball and plenty of water.
To register, email careylove@hotmail.com
REC DEPT. TO HOLD SUMMER SOCCER CAMP
The Madison County Recreation Department will offer a summer soccer camp the week of June 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Brewer Phillips Sports Complex.
The $50 fee for this camp includes a T-shirt if registered by June 5. Participants must be between 7 and 12 years of age. Camp participants will need to wear cleats, shin guards and shorts. Campers may bring their own soccer ball, but they are not required.
Travis Moak of Madison County will instruct the camp. Moak is a physical education teacher at Ila Elementary School and coached at the high school for 5 years. He was a four-year letter at MCHS and has also played in many adult soccer leagues.
Campers will learn the fundamentals of the game such as dribbling, passing, shooting and trapping the ball. These skills will be learned through fun and challenging games. Campers at any level from beginner to advanced are welcome. Activities for the week include skills competitions and scrimmages, as well as a wet and wild water day.
Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. For registration information or other information concerning this camp, contact the recreation department at 706-795-6270.
