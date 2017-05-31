Career coach to be at library

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, May 31. 2017
A career coach with WorkSource Georgia Mountains will be at the Banks County Public Library from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.
The library is located at 226 Hwy. 51 South, Homer.
The career coach will offer assistance with resume and cover letter development, online job searches, career interest assessments and testing, mock interview simulation, use of skill-enhancing software and exploration of training eligibility.
