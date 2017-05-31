Commerce hosting backpack giveback

The end of the school year is here and the City of Commerce plans its first annual Commerce backpack giveback.
“Fill your bag with school supplies to help a child that is less fortunate,” leaders state. “Get your child involved and let them feel like they are doing something good for someone else.”
Participants can also take a picture of their children dropping off the bags and share it with the city for a chance to be featured on Facebook.com/CommerceBackpackGiveback.
Drop-off locations include:
•Trademark Medical Transport – 32 Pine Street, Commerce (across from the Commerce Post Office).
•Commerce City Hall – 27 Sycamore Street, Commerce.
•Candy Castle Christian Childcare – 370 Broad Street, Nicholson.
