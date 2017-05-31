Commerce hosting backpack giveback

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, May 31. 2017
The end of the school year is here and the City of Commerce plans its first annual Commerce backpack giveback.
“Fill your bag with school supplies to help a child that is less fortunate,” leaders state. “Get your child involved and let them feel like they are doing something good for someone else.”
Participants can also take a picture of their children dropping off the bags and share it with the city for a chance to be featured on Facebook.com/CommerceBackpackGiveback.
Drop-off locations include:
•Trademark Medical Transport – 32 Pine Street, Commerce (across from the Commerce Post Office).
•Commerce City Hall – 27 Sycamore Street, Commerce.
•Candy Castle Christian Childcare – 370 Broad Street, Nicholson.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.