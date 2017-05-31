Darlene Heather Looney, 26, 262 Sycamore Street, Homer, was stopped by an officer with the Commerce Police Department for driving a vehicle without a tag light.
Looney was not able to provide an officer with a license because she claimed it was stolen. The passenger, Jeremiah Edward Pike, 36, 160 Hart Avenue, Athens was able to provide an I.D. The officer asked Looney to see her Facebook page to confirm identity. Looney then asked the officer if she could walk back to the officer’s car to show him the page. That’s when Looney told the officer that she did not want Pike in the car with her and that he probably had drugs on him.
The officer then asked for backup. Both Pike and Looney were searched and officers found drugs on both of them. There was also pill bottles containing meth in the vehicle.
See more arrests and incidents in the May 31 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Woman snitches on passenger, still gets arrested
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry