Man scares family with Pendergrass patrol car

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, May 31. 2017
A man scared his family using a Pendergrass Police Department patrol vehicle that he said the Pendergrass mayor gave his friend.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to Apple Valley Road, Commerce, on reports of suspicious person/activity.
The complainant said a vehicle with Pendergrass police insignia was in her driveway and someone over the loudspeaker shouted, “Everyone get out of the house” and “Get down on the ground.”
One of the suspects said they were just playing around with his family.
He told officers that Pendergrass Mayor Monk Tolbert gave the vehicle to his friend in exchange for a painting job. The man’s friend reportedly asked him to take the vehicle and remove the police markings.
Officers advised him he could not drive a vehicle with police markings and emergency equipment on a public road or risk charges for impersonating an officer.
He said he understood and agreed to remove the markings immediately.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.