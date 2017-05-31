Woman runs over boyfriend

A woman allegedly ran over her boyfriend during an argument at a Commerce residence.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to Apple Valley Road on reports of reckless conduct-Family Violence Act, failure to report an accident with injury, cruelty to children and battery-FVA.
EMS was called to the scene to treat a man for injuries to his legs and arm. When officers arrived, the complainant said he and his girlfriend had an argument. The suspect was planning to leave and the complainant leaned on the car to talk with her.
The woman then allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and sped away rapidly, striking the complainant with the car and throwing him onto the driveway. She reportedly ran over his foot and sped away.
He had visible swelling and bruising on his foot and leg and a bloody cut on his wrist from being thrown onto the driveway. His family planned to take him to Northridge Medical Center for his injuries.
The complainant told officers two small children also witnessed the incident.
He plans to take out a temporary protection order.
See more incidents in the May 31 issue of The Jackson Herald.
