Dale Banner (05-29-17)

WINDER - Dale Eugene Banner, 71, passed away, Monday, May 29, 2017.
He was of the Christian denomination. Dale retired as an equipment operator for Richland Creek Landfill. He loved children and was Santa Clause for many for 17 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Buck” and Neva Allen Banner; a daughter, Gina D’Lyn Banner; a brother, Bob Banner; and two sisters, Shirley Anderson and Barbara Borshel.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Vi “Mrs. Clause” Banner, Winder; a son, Brad Banner, Watford, N.D.; four brothers, Jim Banner, Lawrenceville, and Rick Banner, Milner, Dan Banner, Iowa Falls, and Dean Banner, Alden, Iowa; three sisters, Donna Banner, Iowa Falls, Cindy Rumbly, Ottumwa, Iowa, and Carolyn Whipple, Ackley, Iowa; and two grandchildren, William Banner and Samantha Banner, Florida.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.
