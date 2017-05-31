It never becomes ho-hum, and he certainly never takes anything for granted, but as the strongest equipped benchpresser over the age of 50 in world history, when Jefferson High School alum Tim “T” Moon shows up at a meet, he is the man to beat in that lift.
Such was the case last Saturday at the World United Amateur Powerlifters (WUAP) USA Nationals 2017 in Peoria, Illinois. The 53-year old Moon came away with another National Championship, the heaviest benchpress of the entire meet, and another Best Lifter award. After weighing in at around 285 pounds, Moon successfully pressed 365 kilograms/804.68 pounds to win the title in the Equipped Master’s Men’s 50-54 140 kg./308.64 lbs. category.
For more the rest of this story, see the May 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
WEIGHTLIFTING: Moon wins national title in Illinois
