FOOTBALL: Jefferson set to host annual 7-on-7 tourney

Here comes the more exciting part of the summer high school football schedule for players.
The Jefferson football team will host its annual 7-on-7 tournament this Friday at 9 a.m., giving the Dragons a break from the perhaps more mundane task of strength and conditioning.
“It’s a lot more fun kind of work for them than it is maybe doing the power cleans in the weight room,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said.
Jefferson expects to host around nine or 10 teams with Grayson, Spartanburg (S.C.), Gainesville, Alpharetta, Elbert County and Habersham Central, among others, expected to compete in the event.
“We’re very excited about hosting all these quality teams and seeing how our kids respond,” Cathcart said.
For the rest of this story, see the May 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
