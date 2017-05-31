GOLF: Jefferson lands in top 10 behind Martin’s runner-up finish

The Jefferson girls’ golf team was able to re-write the finish to its season.
After initially being left out of the state tournament, the Lady Dragons — buoyed by an individual runner-up finish from Caroline Martin — shot a team score of 296 to place eighth in Class 4A in Columbus last week.
Martin fell one stroke shy of finishing in a three-way tie for the state title, shooting a 75.
“We were very pleased to sneak into the top eight, and obviously ecstatic for Caroline to get state runner-up,” coach Matt Sims said.
The tournament was limited to a one-day tournament instead of two days. The second round, which was supposed to be played last Tuesday (May 23), was rained out.
Laura Leigh Feeman shot a 108 for Jefferson, which was added to the state tournament field late after not enough teams state-wide shot a qualifying score.
Mikayla Simonton rounded out the scoring with a 113.
Sims said that Feeman shot four or five strokes better than her season average, while Simonton was “right on her average.”
“Obviously, Caroline’s 75 helped the cause a lot,” Sims said, “but the other two that scored … they did what they were supposed to do.”
For the rest of this story, see the May 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
