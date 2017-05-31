Braselton officer memorialized in Gwinnett

Twelve years have passed since Braselton Police Department’s Todd Helcher was killed in a car crash, but he is still remembered as a “man of service.”
Sgt. Helcher’s name was recently added to the law enforcement monument of the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville. A crowd gathered outside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Monday to pay tribute to Helcher during the Memorial Day ceremony.
Braselton mayor Bill Orr stood alongside Braselton police chief Terry Esco and assistant chief Lou Solis to remember Helcher during the ceremony. Helcher’s wife, Amy, and three children, Holden, Logan and Haleigh, sat on the front row as the crowd took a moment of silence for their fallen family member.
See more from the ceremony in the May 31 issue of The Braselton News.
