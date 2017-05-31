Braselton authorities have extradited an 18-year-old man who is the suspect in a rape and molestation case.
The Braselton Police Department sent an investigator to California last week to interview Jeremiah Osaze Goss in connection with the case. Warrants were served at that time and he was taken into custody.
Goss later waived his right to appeal extradition and BPD officers transported him back to Georgia.
The arrest was made after a woman reported her juvenile daughter was raped by Goss in July 2015 at a Braselton residence where he used to live.
Officers secured Goss’ electronic device, which contained evidence leading to four warrants for aggravated child molestation and rape of two victims.
He was booked into the Hall County Jail.
The BPD is working closely with the Hall County District Attorney’s Office on the case.
Teen extradited for rape case
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry