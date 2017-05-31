The 2017 National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Women’s Track & Field National Championship had a twist of hometown flavor mixed in with it.
The event, which took place May 11-13, at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Okla., featured former Banks County High School runner, Makayla Hewell.
Hewell, who graduated from BCHS in 2015, competed in the 10,000-meter run. Going into the event, Hewell said it was “nerve-racking” as the season hadn’t gone the way she had planned.
But, by the end of her event, the season found its way back on track as Hewell finished third overall in the nation in the 10,000-meter run, earning six points of Emmanuel College’s eight total points and claiming All-American honors.
She finished with a time of 39:57.95. There were 15 runners in the event.
“I hadn’t really been running well,” Hewell stated, “so I was nervous about not competing. But, I went out there and actually did pretty good.”
She said it was a “good” feeling to compete and finish well.
“For the longest time I was in fourth place, for about four miles,” Hewell explained. “I didn’t start off fast. I just paced myself.
“Then, I ended up catching the third-place girl.”
She finished 11 seconds behind the second-place finisher.
“I just ran pretty smart,” she added.
Her mindset going into the race wasn’t thinking she was going to place third, she said.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Feature: Hewell takes 3rd at nationals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry