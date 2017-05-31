Helene Cross (05-31-17)

Wednesday, May 31. 2017
WINDER - Helene Wilson Cross, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

She was of the Baptist denomination. Helene retired from Johnson Lumber Company as a bookkeeper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Patton and Velma Ellen Smith Wilson; and a brother, Charles Fredric Wilson.

Survivors include a son, Robert Harold Cross (Jeanne), Hazel Green, Ala.; a daughter, Margaret Ellen Campbell (Robert), Lawrenceville; sister, Nell W. Booth, Winder; four grandsons, Ryan and Andrew Cross, Chase Butlin and Jeramie Register; one great-granddaughter, Ashley Cross; two nephews, Rodney H. Wilson, Spanish Fort, Ala. and Charles T. Wilson, Jackson, Ala.; and a niece, Sandy Hayles,, Winder.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of the arrangements.
Old Website

