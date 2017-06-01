County extends moratorium for a month

Madison County’s three-month growth moratorium is now four months.
County commissioners agreed May 22 to extend a 90-day moratorium through July 10. The county is in the process of updating its comprehensive land use plan and map. And the group set a moratorium three months ago on approvals for certain zoning issues, road improvements and poultry houses until the board has a clearer picture on how growth should be handled.
Commission chairman John Scarborough requested the additional month, saying that he wants to see the plans presented to the public in a cohesive form.
“There is a lot of material we want to include,” he said. Scarborough said the language of the plan will outweigh the importance of the color-coded map. “It’s not about the picture. It’s how it’s defined in the ordinance.”
Commissioner Tripp Strickland said the county needs to make sure the comprehensive plan is done well.
“I feel strongly that we need to get this right,” he said. “So if we have to extend this one month, then so be it.”
Former commissioner Stanley Thomas urged the board not to extend the moratorium. He said the moratorium negatively impacts tax collections for the county and that it hurts people unnecessarily, sometimes costing them a lot of money if they have to delay projects as interest rates are rising.
