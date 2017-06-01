County gov’t sees huge hike in insurance costs

Health insurance rates continue to skyrocket for many. And the Madison County government is not immune to the problem.
Madison County commissioners approved a new insurance plan with Cigna May 22 that will include nearly $200,000 in additional premium payments over the next year, increasing from $1,335,228 to $1,535,473, a 15-percent hike. Employee contributions to the premiums remain steady at $128,865. The county government offers 100-percent coverage for individual employees, but workers must cover costs of dependents.
County insurance agent Matt Bidwell stood at the podium Monday and gave the board a packet with sobering news and options. He said Cigna initially proposed a 25-percent premium increase. Bidwell then sought other proposals from different insurance companies. Cigna then reduced the proposed increase to 15 percent, which was lower than the other offers. Bidwell said that the county’s insurance claims were up over the past year. He noted that just three-percent of those covered on the county plan account for 50 percent of the claims.
Bidwell gave the board several options with Cigna. Some of these options included shifts in premium increases from the county government to employees, with individuals covered at 90 or 95 percent instead of 100 percent. Family coverage plans would have increased dramatically under a couple of proposals. There are 17 employees with family plans. One proposed plan would have increased monthly premium payments for family coverage from approximately $800 a month to $1,260 a month, which would be a $5,500 pay cut for employees insuring their families through the county plan.
Commissioner Tripp Strickland asked how Madison County salaries compare to surrounding counties. He said he worried about losing employees due to steep insurance hikes.
“They could jump ship and go somewhere else,” he said.
Commissioner Lee Allen said the county’s salaries are lower than surrounding governments.
Commissioner Jim Escoe made a motion to approve the new insurance plan with the county absorbing the premium hike, not the employees.
“They go up every year,” he said. “Everyone I know goes up.”
County commissioners approved the plan 5-0.
The rate hike comes as the board begins discussions on next year’s budget. The board will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday of next week, May 31 and June 1, to discuss the 2018 county budget. The county has run at an approximate $1 million revenue shortfall for several years and has repeatedly dipped into reserve funds to cover the lack of revenues. But the stash of cash is dwindling and the group spoke last year of the possible need for a tax rate increase this year.
