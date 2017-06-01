Schools expect $40M in ‘other’ spending

The Barrow County Board of Education will consider “other funds” that are expected to spend about $40 million in the next school year at its regular meeting next week.
The board heard summaries of the funds at its work session Tuesday.
The board is expected to approve the proposed funds at its meeting next week, along with the general fund of $119 million. The general fund includes about $3.6 million from the system’s reserves.
The projected reserves as of June 30 are $9.64 million. As of June 30, 2018, that reserve fund is projected to be $6 million.
However, the school system may add between $1 million and $2 million to the reserve fund after June.
The final approval of the budget is expected at the June 27 board meeting.
Two public hearings on the budget are planned. The first is a change. It will be at 10:30 a.m. June 7; it had been set first on June 8. The other is at 6 p.m. June 15. Both will be in the board room at the central office.
The different funds are expected to generate about $35.1 million in revenue. That amount includes about $8.43 million in local money.
Capital projects are expected to cost about $16.4 million and to generate about $11.1 million.
The difference of about $5 million is for capital projects, construction of the new Winder Elementary School and the new amphitheater plus debt service on the district’s buildings. That money comes from the ESPLOST funds.
See more in the May 31 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
