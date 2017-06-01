Slight decrease in proposed Winder budget

Winder City Council is set to vote next week on the city’s proposed $39.5 million budget for next fiscal year.
Council held a public hearing Thursday as city finance director Leslie Henderson presented the budget, which would represent a $379,000 — 2.3 percent — decrease over the FY2017 budget. FY18 begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2018.
The drop in the proposed budget is largely due to lower gas prices, Henderson said.
Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St., to take final action on the proposed budget.
The budget is available for inspection at no cost inside the Winder Customer Center, 45 East Athens St., between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Copies of the proposed budget can be purchased at the customer center for 10 cents per page or on a CD for $2.
The budget is also available online for viewing and/or printing from the city’s website at www.cityofwinder.com.
Highlights of the proposed budget include:
•The $14.95 million general fund – down from $15.27 million a year ago - could grow in revenues as Henderson said city officials believe there will be an increase in local-option sales tax collections due to continued commercial and retail growth within the city and Barrow County. Also, the city’s fire tax revenues are projected to increase due to annexations and an increase in property values in the city. However, Henderson said, the city opted to budget those two figures at last year’s amount to avoid possibly running short in revenues.
See more in the May 31 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
