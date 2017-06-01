Barrow Board of Education OKs gym floor, HVAC units

Thursday, June 1. 2017
The Barrow County Board of Education Tuesday night approved nearly $200,000 in capital projects to be done this summer.
The projects are a new floor in the auxiliary gym at Apalachee High School and heating and air conditioning units for six schools, an elementary gym and two former vocational labs now used for law enforcement and ROTC classes.
The gym floor at Apalachee will cost $79,900 and will be installed by Stevens from Roswell.
The school district received four bids. Stevens had the low price. The highest was $123,264 from Praters of Chattanooga.
HVAC units will be installed at Bramlett, Holsenbeck, Kennedy, Statham and Yargo elementary schools and Westside Middle School.
Two labs at Apalachee also will get air conditioning.
Daikin will provide the units for $32,550. Stiles Heating & Cooling will do the installation for $85,300.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the May 31 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
