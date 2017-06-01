Amazon will open second facility in county

Amazon plans to open its second, large distribution center in Jackson County, and it expects to hire 1,000 full-time employees, the company said in a press release Thursday.
The company will lease a building in the Jefferson Mill Business Park on Hog Mountain Road. The company is leasing the “Jefferson Mill Building F” in the business park. It has more than 822,000 square feet.
Amazon’s first center in the county is at Braselton in a building of about 600,000 square feet. That center was announced just about a year ago.
For more details see the June 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
