Thelma Mae Griffin (06-01-17)

LULA - Thelma Mae Hill Griffin, 79, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Born in Banks County on September 3, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Hoke, Sr. and Ludie Clark Hill. Mrs. Griffin was a homemaker who retired from Potter and Brumfield and was formerly a self-employed drape designer. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many times this included shopping trips and a good meal at a local restaurant. Most importantly however, Mrs. Griffin loved her Lord and demonstrated that by her godly lifestyle and her faithful service to Him. She was a longtime member and former Sunday School teacher at Antioch Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan B. Griffin; sisters, Janie Delgado, Ruth Faulkner and Ruby Massey; and brothers, Hoke, Jr., Amos, Winston, Carlton, James, Oliver and Ceo Hill.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Carroll and Kim Griffin, Lula; grandchildren and spouses, Ashley and Eric Brown and Megan and Jonathan Corn, all of Lula, Cary and Ashley Griffin, Commerce; great-grandchildren, Blake and Daisy Brown and Tatum Griffin; sisters-and brother-in-law, Mary and Terry Wilkins and Peggy Peppers, all of Athens; brothers and sisters-in-law, Herschel and Dorothy Hill and Jimmy and Sandra Hill, all of Commerce, and Joe and Sara Hill, Athens; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives, church family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at Antioch Holiness Church with the Revs. Jacob Armour and Graylen Armour officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Larry Dyer officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the funeral home.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
