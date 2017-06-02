Two people were arrested Thursday, May 31, after Madison County deputies showed up to serve an arrest warrant on two people at 1290 David’s Home Church Road. The two they were looking for weren’t there, but deputies instead found drug paraphernalia lying in plain sight in the home after they were allowed inside.
Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn said a narcotics officer was instructed to obtain a search warrant after which they discovered multiple firearms, a large quantity of methamphetamine and a large quantity of marijuana. They also seized approximately $15,000 in cash.
Arrested at the scene was Verman Carldon Wallace, 70, who lives at the residence and Jacqueline Renee Parham, 53, of Comer.
Wallace is charged with trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Parham is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Vaughn said Parham has been released on bond, but Wallace remains in jail.
Drug bust made on David’s Home Church Road
