Madison County BOC to meet June 5

Sunday, June 4. 2017
The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 5, in the county government complex.

Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors.
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on rezone matters, special use permits, etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston): None
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items.
•Consider proposal for preparation of hazard mitigation strategy. (Bobby Smith)
•Consider approving a resolution to initiate placing a Regional T-SPLOST on the voters’ ballot. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider adopting resolution to rescind Section 6 of related laws. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
