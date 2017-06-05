Madison County Recreation Department participation fees have been increased for the first time in a decade.
County commissioners approved increases May 22 recommended by the recreation board by a 4-1 vote, with John Pethel providing the lone “No” against the increases.
Madison County’s fees are among the lowest among area counties. Pethel spoke against the hikes at a recent meeting, saying that he felt poor children whose parents can’t afford to pay the fees will be excluded from participation. But commissioner Lee Allen said the recreation department has an application process for low-income families to receive help with the fees and that no child who wants to participate is turned away.
The board recently agreed to increase the summer camp participation fees from $65 to $75 per week. On Monday, youth registration fees were increased from $35 to $50. The board also increased fees for rental of the recreation pavilion. The fee for the main pavilion at the recreation park will be $20 for a minimum of two hours and an additional $5 fee for each additional hour with a maximum fee of $75.
In other matters Monday, the board heard a quarterly report from library director Jennifer Ivey, who told the board about a wide array of activities at the library. She said Mia Townsend was recently hired to fill a vacant position.
The group met in closed session for 45 minutes to discuss litigation but took no action.
BOC approves rec fee increases
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry