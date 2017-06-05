Commerce man charged with child molestation

A Commerce man was extradited from Wyoming recently and booked into the Madison County Jail on child molestation charges.
Johnathan Courtland Pursley, 27, was booked into the jail on Monday, May 29, on two counts of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes, false imprisonment and a probation violation. Captain Jimmy Patton said Pursley had not yet had a bond hearing as of press time. He said the sheriff’s office began its investigation in February, 2016 and the District Attorney’s Office then presented the case, which stemmed from alleged incidents in late 2015 and early 2016, to a Grand Jury who voted to indict.
Patton said the case involved a female family member under 10 years of age who was living in the same home at the time of the incidents.
