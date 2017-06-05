WINDER - Ellis Lavern Walden, 66, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Ellis was preceded in death by his mother, Frances J. Walden; father, Willie T. Walden, brother, Jerald Walden; and sister, Brenda Odum.
Ellis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 29 years, Jackie Spurlock Walden; children, Robert (Vickie) Walden, Lisa (Edward) Pittman, and Mike (Lisa) Boettcher. Ellis will be fondly missed and remembered by his 10 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and his surviving brothers and sisters, Bill (Joyce) Walden, Richard Walden, Teresa (Robert) Hixson and Lisa (Robert) Roux; brother-in-law, Gerald Odum; and several nieces and nephews.
With accordance with the family’s wishes, no services will be held.
The family has requested that donations can be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society in his memory.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Ellis Walden (06-01-17)
