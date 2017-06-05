Wesley Usher (06-01-17)

JEFFERSON - Wesley Dwayne Usher, 56, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 1, 2017, following an extended illness.
Mr. Usher was born in Winder, the son of Ora Dean Rowe of Jefferson and the late Otis Cornelius Usher. Wesley was educated in the Jefferson City School System. He was manager of the Checkers Restaurant in Gainesville, and worked in food services at Wrigley in Flowery Branch, Ga. Mr. Usher joined the New Salem Baptist Church at an early age.
Survivors in addition to his mother include five sons, Quentin Usher, Derek Milsap, Trey Usher, Weston Usher and Mason Usher; granddaughter, Kahlia Usher; two sisters, Linda Rakestraw and her husband Johnny, Adrian Usher; brother, Ernest Timothy Usher; and a devoted uncle in the home, Rev. Fred Wilson; aunts, Mary Lois Williams, Elease Simpson and her husband Issac, Lavern Mack and her husband Julius, uncles, Donald Wilson and his wife Betty, James Wilson and James Hemphill; and a host of relatives and friends also survive.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 5, at 1 p.m. in the New Salem Baptist Church with the Rev. Hazel Quarels officiating. The body will lie in state on Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the New Salem Baptist Church, prior to the service
The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens with John Thomas Allen, Morris Gresham, Keith Kennedy, McGarrett Simpson, Spenquez Stringer, Leland Smith and Donald Wilson honored as pallbearers.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
