O. Grady Cooper (06-04-17)

WATKINSVILLE - O. Grady Cooper, 93, died Sunday, June 4, 2017.
A native of Macon, he was the son of the late O.G. Cooper and Audrey S. Cooper of Macon, and the husband of the late Carol B. Cooper of Watkinsville. Mr. Cooper had a long and distinguished career in radio broadcasting having been associated with radio stations in Macon, Cordele, and Valdosta.
In 1957 Mr. Cooper was involved in the building of WJJC Radio in Commerce and later became owner of the station. He retired in 1994. During his years in radio, Mr. Cooper served on the board of directors of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. While in Commerce he served as president of the Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, and was active in other civic and church organizations.
Mr. Cooper was a deacon and member of Beech Haven Baptist Church, a member of the Fellowship Class, and a member of the Mall Walkers at Georgia Square.
Among his hobbies, Mr. Cooper loved music as he was a musician, being a drummer. In his early years, he was a member of military bands and orchestras. His vast library consists of religious, gospel, and big band recordings.
Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law. Nancy and Jimmy Calamia, Kathy and John Wolfe, and Rebecca Pearson and Kenneth Lord, all of Watkinsville; Ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 7, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Dr. Stewart Simms and the Rev. John Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Lord and Stephens, West, is in charge of arrangements.
